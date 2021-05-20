Concerns in Guernsey that the tourism industry is declining

There is concern within the tourism industry that Guernsey as a visitor destination is on the decline with visitor numbers falling over the past decade.

The impact was being felt before the pandemic and the increased restrictions on the the islands were introduced.

Latest figures from the States of Guernsey show that people coming to the Bailiwick has fallen by over 5% in the last decade to 2019.

It comes as Visit Guernsey has announced an overhaul in the way the organisation is set up. It will be restructured as a public-private enterprise within the next two years, in a bid to successfully market itself as a visitor destination.

It will be working more closely with tourism businesses on the island to attract new visitors.

It follows news that the Hand Picked Hotels chain have bought out three hotels on the island.

There's definitely been a trend towards more single day visitors whilst the more traditional week long holidays have declined. They'll be a far more joined up approach so that they're marketing what we do, the marketing won't just promote the islands but actually translate that into bookings. Hannah Beacom, Guernsey Tourism Partnership

The pandemic has brought Guernsey's tourism sector to its knees, with many businesses struggling to stay afloat. There has been criticism that the Bailiwick has not showcased itself as a visitor destination.

However, the States has announced that there is a new Visitor Attraction Support scheme which will help businesses cover overheads, excluding salaries who are largely reliant on attracting visitors to their premises.

The Visitor Attraction Support scheme, when launched, will fill a gap identified in our current support to help those businesses who play an important role in our overall visitor offering. There is an acknowledged need for added support to help with the burden of overheads, seeing as income generated by these businesses since the start of the pandemic will have been minimal. Deputy Mark Helyar, Treasury lead for the Policy & Resources Committee

As the roadmap out of the pandemic is not straightforward, decision makers are urging caution despite plans to lift the restrictions by 1 July. The full reopening of the tourism sector in Guernsey is still far from confirmed yet.

