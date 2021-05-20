Guernsey Vaccination Contact Centre staff verbally abused daily

Staff at Guernsey's Vaccination Contact Centre say they are being verbally abused daily.

Officials say that even though nearly 58,000 doses of vaccine given since the last week of January, with invites now being sent to those aged between 25 and 29 the team are busier than ever.

The States of Guernsey is urging islanders to extend the #GuernseyTogether spirit to the VCC.

Today, and every day, call handlers are dealing with verbal abuse from islanders not happy that they cannot, for example, request a specific vaccine if there is no clinical indication for it, or asking us to change appointments as they have now booked a holiday which now clashes with their second dose appointment and they want it sooner but that is not easily accommodated. Alex Hawkins-Drew, VCC Lead Officer

The States of Guernsey believes that any form of harassment is unacceptable and is determined to ensure that staff and service users are treated with fairness, dignity and respect. Please be kind to the call handlers at the VCC. They are doing a great job and working extremely hard to book people in for vaccine appointments. States of Guernsey

Islanders are also being reminded that they cannot offer to pay money to get a vaccine of choice.

Officials say the vaccinations people are offered are determined by the Public Health Services.

If we were to give you your vaccine of choice, those who can only have Pfizer BioNTech of Moderna due to a clinical indication or by virtue of their age would have to wait longer for their vaccine. States of Guernsey

Islanders over the age of 39 with no specific contraindications you will be offered the AstraZeneca Vaccine.