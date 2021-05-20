Guernsey Vaccination Contact Centre staff verbally abused daily

Staff at Guernsey's Vaccination Contact
Centre say they are being verbally abused daily.
Officials say that even though nearly 58,000 doses of vaccine given since the last week of January, with invites now
being sent to those aged between 25 and 29 the team are busier than ever.
The States of Guernsey is urging islanders to extend the #GuernseyTogether spirit to the VCC.
Islanders are also being reminded that they cannot offer to pay money to get a vaccine of
choice.
Officials say the vaccinations people are offered are determined by the Public Health Services.
Islanders over the age of 39
with no specific contraindications you will be offered the AstraZeneca Vaccine.