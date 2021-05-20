Jersey family disappointed as disability-adapted car returned over tax dispute

A Jersey family is appealing to the government to do more to help people with disabilities after a row over a specially adapted vehicle. The Kitts family had imported a charity-funded car which was specially adapted for their son, who has has a rare genetic condition - but it has now had to be returned to the UK after they were asked to pay £1,800 in tax by the Treasury.

Seven-year-old Wilson Kitts has Primrose syndrome, which causes sight and hearing loss and muscle wastage. He is also non-verbal and severely autistic, requiring the use of a wheelchair.

His parents were told by Customer and Local Services that they would be exempt for GST and VED (Vehicle Emissions Duty) charges before the car was imported - but were later told by the government that it could not be declared as a disability vehicle.

The Treasury says the vehicle does not meet the criteria to qualify for that status - despite qualifying under the UK's motability scheme, which extends to Jersey. The family were told they would have to pay the £1,800 if they wanted to keep it.

When we appealed it to the Treasury on multiple occasions the response we got was very cold. I almost felt like they were hell-bent on being right and they didn't even think about Wilson, they just wanted to follow the letter of the law and they didn't really care about Wilson. Being elected to look after their community, they should look at the people who are in it. Hayley Kitts, Wilson's mother

The family has spoken to Senator Kristina Moore on the issue and she now hopes to take it forward on their behalf.

She says she has been disappointed by the Treasury's response, saying there has been a 'lack of adherence to the rules and incorrect information' given to the family.

I've been really quite disappointed by some of the correspondence with the Minister. They have shown an inability to understand the difficulties that the family has and to display and to show any compassion for the situation. There has also been a lack of adherence to the rules and incorrect information given to the family. Senator Kristina Moore

The island's Treasury Minister says there is limited tax relief available for cars, which have been built or substantially adapted for a person with disabilities.