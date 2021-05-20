Jersey Reds confirm Vaughan loan deal

Jersey Reds have confirmed the signing of prop Will Vaughan on a loan deal.

The 22-year-old joins the club from Bath to boost Harvey Biljon's attacking options following a string of injuries in the side's front row.

Vaughan has been a part of Bath Rugby's setup since he was 14. Following a spell in the National League with Clifton, he made his Premiership debut at the age of 20 when he picked up a try against London Irish.

Competition from the likes of England internationals Beno Obano, Will Stuart and Henry Thomas in the Bath squad means opportunities have been limited, however Reds are confident that he can deliver big performances in the final two games of the season.

We're pleased to be able to bring in a player of Will's calibre from a top-flight club. He's a young prop with plenty of potential and I'd expect he will benefit from a short-term change of environment and the chance to play some competitive rugby. Harvey Biljon, Director of Rugby at Jersey Reds

Vaughan is likely to make his first appearance for Reds in their fixture against Hartpury on Saturday 22 May.

Reds currently sit 7th in the Greene King IPA Championship, following a disappointing defeat at home against Coventry.