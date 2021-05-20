Today is the last day to apply to become Guernsey's new Lieutenant Governor (Friday 21 May).

The role will become vacant later in 2021 when Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder's term of office comes to an end.

The Lieutenant Governor acts as the Queen's personal representative in the Bailiwick and serves a term of five years.

The advertisement for the job invites candidates with a 'distinguished military service background at a high level' to apply, with the promise of a salary and other benefits.

It is anticipated that the successful applicant would take over the role in the autumn of 2021. Applications should be made 'by close of play'.

Potential candidates will be interviewed by a panel of senior representatives of the Bailiwick who will pass on a recommendation to Her Majesty The Queen. The Lieutenant Governor may attend meetings of the States of Guernsey, States of Alderney, and the Chief Pleas of Sark. However, they do not hold a vote and by convention, will only speak in the Chambers immediately before they leave the post.