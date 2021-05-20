Malcolm Bidali makes contact with his mother in Jersey

The son of Jersey resident Maggie Turner who was arrested in Qatar and had not been heard of for more than a fortnight has finally made contact.

Malcolm Bidali, whose story featured on the programme last night (19 May) phoned his mother this morning, following an intervention from Kenyan ambassador in Qatar.

The phone call lasted 10 minutes and he was accompanied by two security guards whilst making the call.

He is unhurt but is being held without charge in solitary confinement and has no access to a lawyer or legal advice.

Currently he has not been charged with anything and did not say why he is being held.

The family has demanded to know where he is, why is he being held, how they can orchestrate his release and get him a lawyer or legal advice.

Whilst it is wonderful to have heard from Malcolm, and to know he is all right, there is further work to do relating to the above outstanding issues. Maggie Turner, mother of Malcolm Bidali

Malcolm was working as a security guard and human rights blogger in Qatar , until he was arrested by authorities on 4 May. He was writing for a Migrants Rights organisation under a pseydonym, detailing the plight of migrant workers in Qatar.