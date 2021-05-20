Red Arrows confirmed for Guernsey and Jersey Airshows

The Red Arrows have been confirmed for this year's Guernsey and Jersey Airshows.

Guernsey Air Display has confirmed the Red Arrows, Avro Lancaster B1 and two Supermarine Spitfire aircrafts will be at this year's show.

Meanwhile Jersey Air Display tweeted this morning (20 May) to say it is "looking forward to welcoming back" the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Lancaster Bomber and two Spitfires) and the Red Arrows.

In addition the Boeing 727 from 2Excel will conduct a role demonstration.

The events, which are watched by tens of thousands of islanders, are due to take place on Thursday 9 September.

Guernsey's Air Display will be over St Peter Port from 11am - 1:15pm, while Jersey's Air Display will be over St Aubin's Bay from 12:45pm – 5:00pm.

It comes after Jersey's show last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.