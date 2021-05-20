St Martins crowned Guernsey Priaulx League champions

St Martins have been crowned Guernsey Priaulx League champions following a 4-0 victory over Belgrave Wanderers.

Saints needed just one win from their last three games to seal the title and got the three points they were after with a resounding win on Wednesday evening.

Dom Heaume scored twice and there were also goals for Louis Hunter and captain Chris Le Noury.

Fantastic! It was amazing to win it three years ago and it's amazing to win it again. I think we played really well tonight, we're playing the best we have in 6, 7 years at the moment Chris Le Noury, St Martins captain

I'm delighted! It takes the pressure off of us wrapping it up with two games to go. It epitomises how we've played all season, we were on top for large period and got the win we deserved. Leon Meakin, St Martins manager

There's still more silverware for St Martins to play for as they remain in the hunt for the Jeremie Cup and the Guernsey FA Cup.