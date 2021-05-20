St Martins crowned Guernsey Priaulx League champions
St Martins have been crowned Guernsey Priaulx League champions following a 4-0 victory over Belgrave Wanderers.
Saints needed just one win from their last three games to seal the title and got the three points they were after with a resounding win on Wednesday evening.
Dom Heaume scored twice and there were also goals for Louis Hunter and captain Chris Le Noury.
There's still more silverware for St Martins to play for as they remain in the hunt for the Jeremie Cup and the Guernsey FA Cup.