Chance to win dinner with the Lions

A ballot opens today for the chance to win a seat at the Lions fundraising dinner for free.

The ballot which goes live at midday will give 20 people the opportunity to attend the dinner on Tuesday 15 June at the Royal Jersey Showground.

The dinner aims to raise money for Jersey Sport to increase access to sport at all levels.

Jersey Sport is a charity itself and so we are delighted, through support received from a generous resident, to be able to give islanders the opportunity to attend the dinner at no cost, sitting on one of two community tables. Guests will get to hear first-hand accounts from members of the British & Irish Lions and undoubtedly some of the world’s most celebrated sportsmen. Phil Austin, Chairman of Jersey Sport,

The ballot closes on Monday 24 May at midday and winners will be selected at random and informed within 48 hours if they have won.

General tables sold out online in just over 10 minutes with tickets selling for £300 to £700.

You can apply for the ballot here.