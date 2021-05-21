Disability charter to help Jersey businesses commit to inclusivity

A group of Jersey charities and professional bodies have put together a charter to improve care for those with learning disabilities.

The Learning Disability and Autism Professionals Charter aims to set a common and consistent approach across services, as well as promoting best practice.

Among those who have initially signed up to the charter are Les Amis, Beresford Street Kitchen, the Jersey Employment Trust, Jersey Mencap, Autism Jersey and the Government of Jersey.

It follows the release of the government's Disability Strategy in February, which looks at how the island can best support people with disabilities through education, employment and activities, amongst other things.