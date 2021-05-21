Focus on fostering: “I owe them my whole life”
There is a growing need for foster carers to offer homes to teenagers in Jersey so that fewer young people end up in children’s homes.
There are currently 29 fostering households in the island, but at least six more are needed right now.
Ceira Walsh spent some of her teenage years in foster care in Jersey and says it transformed her life.
Ceira is now planning to go to university to study to be a social worker.
Lauren Burnett is one of the island’s foster carers who welcomes teens to her home. She says the role can be challenging but also rewarding.
A new publicity campaign to encourage people to foster is part of a wider plan to reduce the number of young people ending up in residential care.
For the person in charge of improving things, the pandemic has only added to existing pressure.
The process to be accepted as a foster carer can take up to six months, and once approved a package of support is offered. Foster caring can be for short term or long term placements.
There is also a new ‘intense’ foster caring programme which pays £40,000 per year plus other allowances, for those able to offer a full-time caring role to young people with complex needs and challenging behaviours.
You can find out more about becoming a foster carer here.