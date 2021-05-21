Guernsey is set to open its borders to travellers from the UK, Jersey and Isle of Man from from July.

Passengers arriving from the new 'Common Travel Area', which also includes the Republic of Ireland, will no longer need a coronavirus test or to quarantine on arrival.

From 1 July, Guernsey will also align itself with the UK's travel traffic light system with testing and self-isolation requirements dependent on whether someone has come from what the UK considers to be a Green, Amber, or Red country.

Under the new system, visitors from:

Red countries will still require two tests and self-isolation until the day 13 result comes back negative.

Amber Regions who do not have proof of their vaccination history will have to self isolate until their day 7 test.

Green List Country or an Amber Region with proof of vaccination only need to self-isolate until their first negative test result.

Blue Regions will have no need for a test or quarantine. That will apply to the Common Travel Area as well as people arriving from the UK Green List Countries with proof of full vaccination history.

Our vaccine programme is moving forward quickly and we’re getting closer and closer to that tipping point when it’s no longer the border restrictions that are the main way we protect our community, it’s having a vaccinated population. Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health

92% of the population who are over 50 years of age have had at least one dose of vaccine.