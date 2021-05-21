Heritage group puts forward plan for Jersey's 1930s arrivals terminal

A heritage group in Jersey has put forward a plan to incorporate the island's 1930s arrivals terminal into the redevelopment of the island's airport.

Save Jersey's Heritage has called for plans, which have already been signed off by the planning department, to be revisited.

The group claims the proposals would 'dominate' the Grade 2 listed building, which was saved from demolition in February 2021.

It says its proposals would be cheaper than the £42 million billed for the current redevelopment and would protect the Terminal building for generations to come.

It must not be mothballed or become a museum. So, we were pleased to hear the Group Chief Executive of Ports of Jersey say that they would ‘develop options’ for how it will be incorporated into their future investment plans. Our report makes one suggestion; there may be others. But, we think it important to start a public debate. Marcus Binney, President of Save Jersey’s Heritage

The proposals by Save Jersey's Heritage would keep the existing departures and arrivals areas but see the current airside baggage collection area demolished, with the western façade of the 1937 arrivals hall to be restored.

The group says the two top floors could then be used for a restaurant, airline offices or the Meteorological Department if it was to return to the site.

The proposals say the demolition of the existing baggage reclaim hall would allow people a 'free run' of the terminal's ground floor, and panoramic views of the airport's runways.