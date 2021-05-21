Inquest names Kade Bougourd as Vazon Bay crash fatality

Two young men who died in separate road collision accidents in Guernsey have been named at the opening of their inquests today.Kade Bougourd died when he was thrown from a car by Vazon Bay on the 20 April. The 28-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of serious driving offences.

Guernsey Royal court was told Kade was 19-years-old and a full time IT student. The cause of death was serious chest injuries.In a second inquest the court heard that 18-year-old Hayden Dodd was killed when his scooter collided with a CT Bus on Rectory Hill in Castel on 3 May.

He had only recently bought his scooter and was riding in convoy with another scooter and a car when he collided with the stationary bus. A post mortem concluded he died immediately from serious head injuries.Both bodies have been released back to the families for burial.