Jersey BMX star Alex Coleborn has been selected to represent Great Britain at the BMX Freestyle World Championships.

The 28-year-old is one of five riders chosen by British Cycling to compete for medals at The Championships.

Coleborn won silver at the 2017 World Championships and will hope to go one better this time around.

This selection bodes well for Coleborn who is hoping to become Jersey's first Olympian since 2000 later this summer.

The Tokyo Games will be the first Olympics to feature Freestyle BMX as an event and The World Championships will act as excellent preparation.