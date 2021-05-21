Jersey businesses begin weekly testing in bid to curb virus
Businesses in Jersey have begun weekly staff testing in a bid to curb community transmission of coronavirus.
More than sixty businesses, from supermarkets and small salons, are already participating in the new testing programme and others are being encouraged to sign up.
Lateral flow swabs are provided directly to public facing businesses so staff can be tested once a week. Each lateral flow test takes a few minutes to complete and results are provided within 20 to 30 minutes.
It's hoped the programme will minimise community transmission and add an additional layer of protection as the community opens up.
Businesses in any of the following sectors are now eligible for the programme:
Hospitality
Retail
Agriculture and fisheries
Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty
Public transport, freight, postal and delivery services
Early Years
Children's social care
Veterinary practices and animal husbandry
Step by step guides will be provided on registration, tests are delivered directly to workplaces and the cost of testing is full subsidised by the government.
Lateral Flow Tests detect when viral loads are highest and patients are most infectious. Positive cases will be referred to the coronavirus helpline and will need a confirmatory PCR test.