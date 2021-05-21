Businesses in Jersey have begun weekly staff testing in a bid to curb community transmission of coronavirus.

More than sixty businesses, from supermarkets and small salons, are already participating in the new testing programme and others are being encouraged to sign up.

Lateral flow swabs are provided directly to public facing businesses so staff can be tested once a week. Each lateral flow test takes a few minutes to complete and results are provided within 20 to 30 minutes.

It's hoped the programme will minimise community transmission and add an additional layer of protection as the community opens up.

The Vaccination Programme has been successful in protecting against severe illness and mortality, but it was never designed, and can never be, a stand-alone measure. The business sectors have been identified as being at higher risk of spread, because of their close working with the public; regular testing will give confidence to businesses that they are doing what they can to protect the community Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey’s Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Businesses in any of the following sectors are now eligible for the programme:

Hospitality

Retail

Agriculture and fisheries

Wellbeing, cosmetic and beauty

Public transport, freight, postal and delivery services

Early Years

Children's social care

Veterinary practices and animal husbandry

Step by step guides will be provided on registration, tests are delivered directly to workplaces and the cost of testing is full subsidised by the government.

The provision of these tests means that businesses can feel confident that the risk of COVID-19 is minimised within their workplace. Through identifying isolated cases, we can prevent further transmission and outbreaks, and in the long run, save businesses from needing to temporarily close. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Lateral Flow Tests detect when viral loads are highest and patients are most infectious. Positive cases will be referred to the coronavirus helpline and will need a confirmatory PCR test.