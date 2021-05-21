Jersey changes 17 UK areas from green to amber

17 places in the UK are going to be re-classified from a green zone to an amber zone in the latest regional classification released by the government.

Areas like Blackpool, Worcester and Renfrewshire are moving from green to amber.

The updated regional classification of the UK Credit: Government of Jersey

Newport is the only area in Wales that will change classification.

The re-classification will only last three days as the government are overhauling the whole classification system on 28 May to an international based system.

Currently, the government uses the traffic light system to class areas depending on Covid-19 case rates in each area.

What is the testing process on arrival in Jersey?

Green status: Required to undertake a PCR test on arrival (day 0), day 5 and day 10 and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their day 0 test.

Amber status: Required to undertake a PCR test on arrival (day 0), day 5 and day 10, and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their day 5 test.

Red status: Required to undertake PCR test on arrival (day 0), day 5 and day 10, and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their day 10 test.

Classifications will continue to be assessed regularly.