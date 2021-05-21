Jersey based heavyweight boxer Nick Campbell returns to the professional boxing ring this weekend.

The former Jersey Reds player is in Belgrade for his second fight in the pro ranks.

He takes on experienced Hungarian Jozsef Kormany who at 5ft 7in is a foot smaller than Campbell.

You can't take anybody for granted, not at heavyweight. One punch can change it all but I think if I box to my ability, behind my jab, pick my punches then I'm hoping for another successful night. Nick Campbell, Professional Boxer

Campbell made a successful debut last month, stopping Petr Frolich inside four minutes as part of an Eddie Hearn's Matchroom show.

The Jersey heavyweight was hoping to return to the ring quickly and now has his chance to make it 2-0 in the professional game.