Jersey Heavyweight boxer 'confident' ahead of second professional fight
Jersey based heavyweight boxer Nick Campbell returns to the professional boxing ring this weekend.
The former Jersey Reds player is in Belgrade for his second fight in the pro ranks.
He takes on experienced Hungarian Jozsef Kormany who at 5ft 7in is a foot smaller than Campbell.
Campbell made a successful debut last month, stopping Petr Frolich inside four minutes as part of an Eddie Hearn's Matchroom show.
The Jersey heavyweight was hoping to return to the ring quickly and now has his chance to make it 2-0 in the professional game.