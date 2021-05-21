Sunday Times Rich List: Barclay family remain the richest in the Channel Islands

The latest Sunday Times Rich List puts the Barclay family as the richest in the Channel Islands despite being down £1 billion from last year.

The Brecqhou based family recorded £6 billion worth of wealth and even though the family fortune is down, Glenn Gordon and family who are in second place, still remain millions behind the Barclay's.

Glenn Gordon's family whiskey business, William Grant and Sons, increased their fortune by £409 million to £3.595 billion.

Other notably Channel Islanders include Chris and Sarah Dawson who are joint third with Douw Steyn and family at £2.05 billion. The insurance business ran by Douw Steyn increased their wealth by £1.1 billion over.

Simon Nixon's internet and property business rounds off the top five in the Channel Islands with £1.8 billion, up £450 million.

