Nearly half of Jersey's adult population are now fully vaccinated

Latest statistics from Jersey's Government shows nearly half of the adult population have now been fully vaccinated from Covid-19.

The vaccine programme is making positive progress as more than two thirds of eligible people have now had their first dose.

Vaccine uptake for the islanders aged 30-39 has been extremely high with 49% of people having their first dose of the vaccine in just over a one week's worth of appointments available.

Some of the key statistics are:

65% Islanders aged over 18 have received a first dose

46% Islanders aged over 18 are fully vaccinated

Islanders over the age of 50 who have not had the vaccine are urged to book an appointment as soon as possible.

We have also seen a fantastic uptake of the vaccine from Islanders in their 30s. The vaccination programme continues to be an important means of protection from COVID-19 and we are vaccinating at pace which puts us ahead in the vaccination rates, however we are limited by the vaccine availability so I would urge people to book as soon as they can. Becky Sherrington, Head of the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Some groups have had their vaccine second doses stepped up over fears around the spread of the 'Indian variant' in the community.

The latest advice from the JVCI has recommended shortening the gap between first and second dose from twelve weeks to between five and seven weeks.

Islanders can access the booking system online at www.gov.je/vaccine or call the helpline on 0800 735 5566 or 445566 to book an appointment.