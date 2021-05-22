700 children expected to join Guernsey Youth Games 2021
More than 700 children are expected to take part in this year's Youth Games in Guernsey today (22 May).
The biennial event, hosted by the Guernsey Sports Commission and Specsavers, allows young people to try one of 20 different sports.
Year 5 and 6 pupils have been training in preparation for the final competition, which is being held at Footes Lane.
Organisers say this one should be better than ever.
Since the first Games in 2005, nearly 4,000 children have taken part.