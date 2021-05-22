700 children expected to join Guernsey Youth Games 2021

More than 700 children are expected to take part in this year's Youth Games in Guernsey today (22 May).

The biennial event, hosted by the Guernsey Sports Commission and Specsavers, allows young people to try one of 20 different sports.

Year 5 and 6 pupils have been training in preparation for the final competition, which is being held at Footes Lane.

Organisers say this one should be better than ever.

We are excited to have two new sports - climbing and lacrosse - joining us this year, meaning young people can choose from an even wider range of activities. This is a great opportunity for them to take part in a large-scale and exciting event. It will encourage them to establish new friendships, build their confidence and improve social and life skills, while getting free access to a new sport. Jenny Murphy, GSC's Youth Games Coordinator

Since the first Games in 2005, nearly 4,000 children have taken part.