A group of politicians are calling for Jersey's Chief Minister to apologise for his handling of the Charlie Parker payoff.

It was revealed earlier this week that the government's former Chief Executive was given half a million pounds when he left his position, following a dispute over his second role as a non-executive director. Now, The Progress Party says Senator John Le Fondré should take responsibility for the situation.

This whole episode reflects badly on our island, and is to be greatly regretted. A full apology from the Chief Minister is the very least that taxpayers deserve. The Progress Party

The Progress Party was set up at the beginning of this year, and is led by Senator Steve Pallett, with Deputy Steve Luce as Party Secretary and former politician Eddie Noel, as Treasurer.