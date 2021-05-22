Guernsey's Spring Walking Festival returns

Guernsey's Spring Walking Festival is returning for the next two weeks.

Those taking part can enjoy more than 40 routes across the Bailiwick, ranging from easy rambles to longer strolls.

They are each led by an accredited guide, who can explain more about the culture, heritage, nature and scenery of all four islands.

Almost 500 islanders joined in with the Autumn Walking Festival last year, raising more than £750 for local charities.

Islanders have really seized the opportunity to take part and find out more about the Bailiwick. We are so thankful for their enthusiasm and look forward to seeing them again no our walk this year. Carla Bauer, Organiser

It will run until Sunday 6 June. You can find out more here.