New Jet2 flights from Jersey to north of England pushed back by a month

New flights from Jersey to the north of England due to start today have been pushed back.

Jet2's weekly services to Birmingham, East Midlands and Newcastle are now set to begin on 26 June.

The delay has been caused by the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic.

The airline will also be operating flights to Leeds Bradford and Manchester three times a week, and London Stansted twice a week until 25 September.

Although delayed, Jersey's Economic Development Minister says all of these services will be of great benefit to islanders.