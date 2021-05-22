'Significant increase' in ambulance callouts in Jersey
Jersey's ambulance service has reported a significant increase in emergency calls.
So far this year, it has received 4,500 requiring ambulance assistance, with April being particularly busy.
The service has also had to deal with more calls for non-emergency illnesses like coughs and colds, putting unnecessary strain on the team.
Islanders are being urged to only dial 999 in an emergency.
In a social media post, the ambulance service defined this as:
Choking
Chest pain
Blacking out
Blood loss
For other conditions like coughs, headaches, vomiting or back ache, islanders are asked to speak to their GP or visit a pharmacy.