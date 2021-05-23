Alderney takes part in global motorcycle ride for charity

Motorbikes united in Alderney today to raise money for charity through The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride.

The event takes place all over the world in aid of men's mental health and prostate cancer.

It is the first time it has been held in Alderney, with those taking part lapping the island two and a half times.

They were also encouraged to wear 'dapper' clothing.

Since it began in 2012, 340,000 riders have taken part across 115 countries, raising more than $30 million.