Durrell Challenge raises £70,000 for Jersey's zoo

More than £70,000 has been raised so far through this year's Durrell Challenge in Jersey.

The 13k race, which started Victoria Park in St Helier this morning (23 May) and finished at Jersey Zoo in Trinity, raises money for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.

The money goes into delivering our mission of saving species from extinction - both the work we do here at the zoo and around the world. Despite Covid, conservation is still an absolute necessity. What we do is more important than ever. Dr Lesley Dickie, CEO of Durrell

Patrick Kennedy was the first man to cross the finish line, and Rebecca Tinnelly was the fastest female runner.

As well as today's race, some opted to take part virtually at various points over the weekend.