Durrell Challenge raises £70,000 for Jersey's zoo
More than £70,000 has been raised so far through this year's Durrell Challenge in Jersey.
The 13k race, which started Victoria Park in St Helier this morning (23 May) and finished at Jersey Zoo in Trinity, raises money for the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust.
Patrick Kennedy was the first man to cross the finish line, and Rebecca Tinnelly was the fastest female runner.
As well as today's race, some opted to take part virtually at various points over the weekend.