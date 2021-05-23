Farmers CC scoop Premier League T20 title in Jersey

Farmers Cricket Club have scooped the Premier League T20 title in Jersey.

They beat Old Victorians by five wickets in a nail biting finale at their home ground in St Martin.

The visiting side made 161/4 off their 20 overs, with Corey Bisson's 108 making up most of the competitive total.

A few catches dropped almost cost Farmers the win, but they came back fighting - it was Asa Tribe's 45 not out, and Chuggy Perchard's quick fire 30 that got them over the line.

It was a really close game - both teams did really well. Corey Bisson for the OV's batted exceptionally well for his 100, and we had a very mature chase for a young side, and we did so well just to edge closer and closer and get there. James Perchard, Farmers CC Captain

The sport now moves onto its 40 over league until the end of August, before embarking on a T10 competition.