A person was allegedly knocked unconscious during a fight in Guernsey in the early hours of this morning (23 May).

The incident happened on La Tourgand in St Peter Port at around 12:30am.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it, or who has any video footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 208 Jarrod Turian on 222222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.