Under 18s treated as 'green' arrivals in Jersey when coming from amber areas

Under 18s travelling into Jersey this summer will be treated as 'green' arrivals even if they have come from an amber region.

The policy will apply for all children and young people from Monday 7 June.

Children under the age of 11-years-old arriving from a green or amber region:

Will not be required to register for travel using the pre-travel registration form; and

Will not be required to undergo PCR testing.

Young people aged 11 to 17-years-old arriving from a green or amber region:

Will be required to register for travel using the pre-travel registration form;

Will be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival and on day eight; and

Will be required to isolate until the negative result of a day zero test.

Under 18s who are travelling from a red region will continue to be classified as a red arrival, and must follow the necessary isolation and testing requirements.