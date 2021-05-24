Calls for better support for Jersey children affected by pandemic

Jersey's Children's Commissioner is demanding the government comes up with a plan to protect the well-being of young people affected by the pandemic.

Deborah McMillan says children have told her it has caused problems for their development and mental health.

Her office has produced a report looking at the impact of the last year and that has been sent to the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel. It is assessing the government's response to the pandemic.

In the survey conducted by Ms McMillan, around 48% of young people said they were worried about the impact of coronavirus, with that response being more acute for the youngest (5-7 year olds) and oldest (16+) groups.

Growing concerns over mental health was specifically cited by 37 of the young people surveyed, in relation to social distancing.

In all honesty the Stay at Home order has had an extremely negative impact on my mental health. I suffer from [mental health condition] so not being able to see my long-term boyfriend or friends to distract me has made my symptoms worse and my mood low constantly. One of the young people's responses to the Children's Commissioner survey

Figures from Jersey’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) has shown the number of people accessing their service went from 721 in 2019 to 800 in 2020.

In March this year, the number was 841. The current wait for a mental health assessment is seven weeks.

29 Still waiting for mental health assessment

74 Children assessed but waiting for therapy

61 Children still waiting for an ADHD assessment.

The report also looked at poverty in the island and found that in 2020, 36% of households said their finances deteriorated during the pandemic, with 50% those in non-qualified rental accommodation.

I am worried that my dad is going to lose his business because the states don't seem to be giving him money to keep it running. One of the respondents to the Children's Commissioner survey

Poverty within households has increased in the island during the pandemic. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I am also worried about the effect of coronavirus on my future looking towards university places and student finance. Also I am worried about the potential financial effect of the virus as this will have an effect on my future employment and ability to pay for education, housing etc. Another respondent to the Children's Commissioner survey

The report also shows that the number of children exposed to high-risk domestic abuse has increased by 49% when looking at January-March 2019 with January-March 2020. Domesitc abuse has also increased globally during the pandemic as well.

3,500 children are said to be living in a Jersey home where domestic violence or abuse exists.

Meanwhile Jersey's government is asking people to give their opinion on its plans for providing mental health services following Mental Health Awareness week (10-16 May).