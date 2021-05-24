Calls for better support for Jersey children affected by pandemic
Jersey's Children's Commissioner is demanding the government comes up with a plan to protect the well-being of young people affected by the pandemic.
Deborah McMillan says children have told her it has caused problems for their development and mental health.
Her office has produced a report looking at the impact of the last year and that has been sent to the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel. It is assessing the government's response to the pandemic.
In the survey conducted by Ms McMillan, around 48% of young people said they were worried about the impact of coronavirus, with that response being more acute for the youngest (5-7 year olds) and oldest (16+) groups.
Growing concerns over mental health was specifically cited by 37 of the young people surveyed, in relation to social distancing.
Figures from Jersey’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) has shown the number of people accessing their service went from 721 in 2019 to 800 in 2020.
In March this year, the number was 841. The current wait for a mental health assessment is seven weeks.
The report also looked at poverty in the island and found that in 2020, 36% of households said their finances deteriorated during the pandemic, with 50% those in non-qualified rental accommodation.
The report also shows that the number of children exposed to high-risk domestic abuse has increased by 49% when looking at January-March 2019 with January-March 2020. Domesitc abuse has also increased globally during the pandemic as well.
3,500 children are said to be living in a Jersey home where domestic violence or abuse exists.
Meanwhile Jersey's government is asking people to give their opinion on its plans for providing mental health services following Mental Health Awareness week (10-16 May).
