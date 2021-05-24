Calls for minority languages to be included in Jersey's school curriculum

Parents and teachers in Jersey are calling for minority languages to be included in the school curriculum.
Currently Polish, Portuguese and Romanian lessons are only available outside of school hours, meaning children have to attend lessons in the evenings or at weekends.
The Polish School of Native Subjects holds lessons on Saturday mornings for children aged three to 11.
The lessons provide an opportunity for children to brush up on their native language whilst learning about the history and geography of Poland.
Pawel and Gosia Kusiak, who moved to Jersey with their children three years ago, say they would like to see minority languages be taught as formal subjects.
Currently, there isn't anyone in Jersey qualified to assess Polish language exams, meaning children are missing out on gaining these qualifications at GCSE and A level.
Monika says she would like to see these exams available to children in Jersey.