Calls for minority languages to be included in Jersey's school curriculum

Parents and teachers in Jersey are calling for minority languages to be included in the school curriculum.

Currently Polish, Portuguese and Romanian lessons are only available outside of school hours, meaning children have to attend lessons in the evenings or at weekends.

The Polish School of Native Subjects holds lessons on Saturday mornings for children aged three to 11.

The lessons provide an opportunity for children to brush up on their native language whilst learning about the history and geography of Poland.

Monika Pal runs the Polish School of Native Subjects. Credit: ITV Channel TV

We've been here for about ten years already, each time I'm going into a classroom I can see the kids, they're so interested to know about something new, they do the projects, they've got so much ideas... and they're so proud of themselves. They've got two families, or two roots they can be proud of and I think that also makes them more confident in general in life. Monika Pal, Polish Teacher, Polish School of Native Subjects

Pawel and Gosia Kusiak, who moved to Jersey with their children three years ago, say they would like to see minority languages be taught as formal subjects.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's much easier to keep the Polish alive spoken, because we're speaking Polish at home, but in terms of reading, writing and literature, we thought it would be much better if they can do it in a school. Pawel Kusiak, Parent

Currently, there isn't anyone in Jersey qualified to assess Polish language exams, meaning children are missing out on gaining these qualifications at GCSE and A level.

Jersey as an island, I'm sure there is enough scale and enough populous to justify that we are investing and training qualified teachers who not only teach minority languages, but also provide exams which potentially, hopefully will be recognised by universities and so on. Pawel Kusiak, Parent

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Monika says she would like to see these exams available to children in Jersey.