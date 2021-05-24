Jersey Reds put 50 points past Hartpury as Max Argyle celebrates 100 appearances for the club
Jersey Reds put on a fine display as they thrashed Hartpury 50-19 in the RFU Championship.
Tom Williams was the star scoring a first half hat-trick as Reds won at Hartpury for the fifth game in a row.
The contest was also Max Argyle's 100th in a Jersey Reds shirt, a fitting result for such an important figure at the club.
Saturday's victory leaves Jersey Reds seventh in the table. Their final game of the season takes place next weekend when they host Cornish Pirates.