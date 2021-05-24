Jersey Reds put on a fine display as they thrashed Hartpury 50-19 in the RFU Championship.

Tom Williams was the star scoring a first half hat-trick as Reds won at Hartpury for the fifth game in a row.

The energy and drive to make sure we were physical in defense, to carry the ball with purpose and make sure the pressure we built, we converted that into scores rather than just building pressure and not taking points away. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

The contest was also Max Argyle's 100th in a Jersey Reds shirt, a fitting result for such an important figure at the club.

He's been a fantastic servant to the club. Anyone who's been in and around Jersey Reds knows how much he contributes not only on the pitch but how he brings an energy and humour to our squad. I'm sure we'll see him out there for a few good seasons to come. Harvey Biljon, Jersey Reds Director of Rugby

Saturday's victory leaves Jersey Reds seventh in the table. Their final game of the season takes place next weekend when they host Cornish Pirates.