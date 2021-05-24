Lay-by to close for two months as Jersey's Nightingale Wing dismantled

A lay-by on one of the main routes into and out of St Helier will be closed for at least two months from today (Monday 24 May) while Jersey's Nightingale Wing is dismantled.

Lay-by seven on Victoria Avenue, which sits opposite the Nightingale Wing site at Millbrook Park, will be closed to the public while it is decommissioned and taken down.

It will only be accessible to Nightingale workers while the work is carried out.

The 180-bed temporary structure was built to deal with cases of coronavirus which needed rapid oxygen supply if Jersey General Hospital reached capacity.

More than £11 million has been spent on the facility so far, although it has seen no patients come through its doors since it was completed in May 2020.

The island's Infrastructure department says it apologises for any inconvenience which is caused by the closure.