Review into special needs education in Jersey

A review is being conducted into how good education is for children and young people with special needs in Jersey.

The island's government has appointed the National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN) to look into the quality of learning for all those aged 0-25.

A team from the organisation will spend the next four weeks visiting a variety of institutions in the island. It has also set up surveys to hear from youngsters, parents and carers about what additional support they need.

The review will support high value existing arrangements and provide ambitious but achievable recommendations for change. We are committed to putting children first and providing every child, in Jersey, with a world class education that prepares them well for life. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Assistant Children and Education Minister

The head of NASEN says he is delighted to lead the Inclusion review in the island.

Nasen’s vision is for equity of educational experience for all learners. The voices of children, young people, parents, carers and families will provide valuable insight to support the review in Jersey. We are seeking to make this process as accessible as possible and urge everyone to come forward and take part. Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of the National Association for Special Educational Needs

Links to the surveys can be found below: