Review into special needs education in Jersey
A review is being conducted into how good education is for children and young people with special needs in Jersey.
The island's government has appointed the National Association for Special Educational Needs (NASEN) to look into the quality of learning for all those aged 0-25.
A team from the organisation will spend the next four weeks visiting a variety of institutions in the island. It has also set up surveys to hear from youngsters, parents and carers about what additional support they need.
The head of NASEN says he is delighted to lead the Inclusion review in the island.
