First week of Hospice Lottery sees record breaking sales of over 1,600 tickets
Jersey Hospice Care's million pound lottery has sold a record number of tickets in its first week.
1,630 were bought in total , with 700 sold on the first day.
It is the biggest annual fundraising event of the year for the charity, raising £800,000 and giving out more than a million pounds in prizes.
The organisation says it is essential in helping to provide specialist end of life treatment, free of charge, all year round.
Prizes on offer in the Hospice Lottery
£1,000,000
£100,000
£75,000
£50,000
£25,000
5 prizes of £10,000
Last year the charity had to move to online ticket sales due to the lockdown and that has continued ahead of this year's draw. Hospice say they are now expecting tickets to sell faster than in previous years.
Tickets are on sale for £300 each and can be purchased online or from De Gruchy's in St Helier or from the Hospice fundraising shop in St Ouen.