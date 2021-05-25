First week of Hospice Lottery sees record breaking sales of over 1,600 tickets

Jersey Hospice Care's million pound lottery has sold a record number of tickets in its first week.

1,630 were bought in total , with 700 sold on the first day.

It is the biggest annual fundraising event of the year for the charity, raising £800,000 and giving out more than a million pounds in prizes.

The organisation says it is essential in helping to provide specialist end of life treatment, free of charge, all year round.

Prizes on offer in the Hospice Lottery

£1,000,000

£100,000

£75,000

£50,000

£25,000

5 prizes of £10,000

We are so grateful for this support and I wouldn’t be surprised if we sell out quicker than in previous years. With just 7,000 tickets available the odds of ticket holders winning the £1,000,000 prize or one of the nine other runner- up prizes is significantly higher than most lotteries, but this does mean there is a limited number and they will sell out! Scott Douglas, Jersey Hospice Care’s Events and Lotteries Officer

Last year the charity had to move to online ticket sales due to the lockdown and that has continued ahead of this year's draw. Hospice say they are now expecting tickets to sell faster than in previous years.

Tickets are on sale for £300 each and can be purchased online or from De Gruchy's in St Helier or from the Hospice fundraising shop in St Ouen.