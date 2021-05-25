Guernsey ports preparing for passenger surge
Guernsey's ports are preparing for an increase in passenger numbers from 1st July when normal travel resumes with the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.
Those arriving from within the Common Travel Area will not be required to take a coronavirus test or self-isolate.
To cater for the increased demand, Aurigny has announced extra flights to Bristol, Manchester, Exeter and Birmingham from 16th July.
The relaxation of border controls comes as part of a transition to a traffic light system of travel.