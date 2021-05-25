Guernsey's ports are preparing for an increase in passenger numbers from 1st July when normal travel resumes with the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.

Those arriving from within the Common Travel Area will not be required to take a coronavirus test or self-isolate.

To cater for the increased demand, Aurigny has announced extra flights to Bristol, Manchester, Exeter and Birmingham from 16th July.

We saw an immediate uptake pretty much across the board on Friday - we had more or less a doubling of booking volumes coming through. I think that there's a lot of pent-up demand especially for the kind of staycation plus market, and locals travelling to the UK and vice versa. Nico Bezuidenhout, Aurigny CEO

The relaxation of border controls comes as part of a transition to a traffic light system of travel.