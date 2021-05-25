Housing Minister working on improving terms of Les Quennevais loan scheme

Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy Russell Labey says he is working on improving the terms of a recently approved government loan scheme for residents of Les Quennevais Park, to make it more accessible. It comes after Deputy Montfort Tadier asked for the scheme to be scrapped and re-considered on the basis that the terms of the scheme were unaffordable for too many applicants. The scheme enables residents who need it, to take a loan of up to £14,000 to cover the cost of replacing the building's faulty balconies. At the moment it is to be re-paid with 2% interest over ten years.

Les Quennevais Park was built in the early 1960s by Jersey's government, but recently discovered defects with some of the balcony construction, meant residents were faced with large unexpected costs to foot the repairs. Deputy Labey says the States are "not liable for this", but that the idea of the scheme was to help people unable to access commercial financial products to finance the work required.

At the moment it's a ten-year option, and either repayments interest only or capital, but I'm going to try to bring in another option, an even kinder option, say 15 years to make the payment even less, but I have to bring that to the Assembly. Montfort has indicated he'd be happy with that and he wouldn't necessarily have to bring the proposition. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing and Communities Minister

Deputy Labey says he is working on improving the terms of a recently approved government loan scheme for residents of Les Quennevais Park. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Labey said he was surprised by the criticism levelled at the scheme, considering no submissions were received in the run-up to the States debate last month. He also warned that further delays to implementing it could result in residents losing their insurance, which he says would be 'catastrophic.' The Housing Minister says the contractor who is scheduled to do the works has also been kept waiting for a long time, which means another delay could result in a potential new tendering process and a price increase.

Scrapping and starting again is a really bad idea. The most important thing is that the owners protect their asset, protect their investment, protect their property from water ingress and the structural issues. It's really important because they can't sell them at the moment, they're in limbo, that they get that done, and we're going to help them as much as we can. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing and Communities Minister

Deputy Labey says Deputy Tadier's indication to him has been that the new proposal may satisfy him and prevent them needing to go back to "square one".