£83.9m - that's how much COVID-19 cost the States of Guernsey in 2020.

The total figure includes:

£51.3m of business and personal support expenditure including £7.5m paid out in grants to small businesses; £35.6m in payroll co-funding; and £7.7m in specific support packages;

£28.3m as an increased charge for accumulated Aurigny losses;

£5.3m as a provision for the overdraft requirement of Guernsey Ports; and £3.3m of net revenue income shortfalls

Offset by £4.3m of net expenditure being lower than budgeted despite increased COVID-19 related costs in some areas.

The States said the figure reflected "how extraordinary a year 2020 has been."

P&R treasury lead Mark Helyar previously warned that 'hard decisions' would need to be made to deal with a 'dramatic drop' in revenue.