Islanders to be allowed to hug at funerals in Jersey

Physical distancing at funerals will be relaxed in Jersey tomorrow (26 May) meaning more people can attend services and hugging is allowed.

Currently there is no limit on the number of people who can go to a funeral, but social distancing of at least one metre must be maintained.

If there are more than 50 people in attendance then masks must also be worn.

The island's Health Minister says the decision to ease the rules has been made following "careful consideration" and on the advice of the Medical Officer for Health.