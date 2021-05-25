The Jersey man jailed for murdering his secret lover and disposing of her body has lodged a second appeal against his conviction.

57-year-old Jamie Lee Warn was found guilty for a second time of murdering 37-year-old Zsuzsanna Besenyei in November 2020.

Her body was found washed on a beach at Le Pulec in Jersey, after she went missing in May 2018.

Warn was found guilty of her murder in 2019 but he successfully appealed his conviction when inconsistencies were found in his first trial.Today (25 May 2021) he lodged an appeal on the grounds that the jury were 'misdirected' away from a conviction of manslaughter.

Representing Mr Warn, Advocate Bell told the Court of Appeal that the prosecution had failed to prove his intent to murder Ms Beyenyei.

In fact, how, when and why she died were never established.

The prosecution's case was based on CCTV footage and mobile phone data that indicated he had hidden her body and later dumped it, trying to make it look like suicide.

Advocate Bell argued that Warn's actions after her death could also point to manslaughter.

Representing the Attorney General, Crown Advocate Thomas said manslaughter had never been ruled out as a conviction but it wasn't forward by the defence as an alternative version of events.

Warn denied any involved in her death throughout the trial but did not provide evidence to support his narrative.

He was sentenced in March this year and is currently serving life for murder and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

A judgement on his appeal is due back within the next few weeks.