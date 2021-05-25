La Vallette redevelopment on track despite supply and weather issues

Regeneration work on the La Vallette bathing pools in Guernsey is on schedule, despite problems with supplies and bad weather. The newly refurbished changing rooms and café are due to be open by Easter next year. However developers say the pools will not be closed for long periods while work is being carried out.

There will be some intermittent closures throughout the summer when the States will fix some of the problems with the pool which is not substantial but really needs to be done. Helen Bonner-Morgan, 'Vive La Vallette' Bathing Pools Project

Vive La Vallette was chosen by the Seafront Enhancement Group in April 2019 to redevelop the site.

The charity says it will ensure the site, which was created when the States redeveloped the harbour back in 1844, stays accessible to the "broad Guernsey community".

DLM Architects designs for the La Vallette redevelopment. Credit: DLM Architects

The Architect's plans include a revamped kiosk and entertainment spot.

Stay within your limits

Outdoor swimming is very different to swimming in a pool. There are lots of possible hazards. Know your ability and know your limits.

It is also important to not stay in the water for too long, especially when it is cold. Experts say a general rule of thumb is a maximum of one minute per degree, so if it was 10 degrees you should not spend any longer that 10 minutes in the water.

Go with someone experienced

You should never swim outdoors alone. Always go with someone who knows what they are doing so they can help you if you get in trouble.

Know the tide

With one of the biggest tidal zones in the world, it is important to know tide times and if they will affect your swim.

Check the forecast

Rain, sea fog and winds can affect you when swimming outdoors. Always check the weather forecast before swimming and never enter the water if you are unsure.