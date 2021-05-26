Jersey Deputy: GP appointments for Long Covid patients should be subsidised

A Jersey politician says the government should pay for GP visits for those suffering from Long Covid.

Minutes from meetings of Jersey's coronavirus experts show that in March, they believed between 200 and 350 islanders could be living with the effects of the illness more than 12 weeks after they had it.

A review is currently ongoing into the effects of Long Covid, but Deputy Rob Ward says more needs to be done 'now' to help them.

I think Covid has brought a number of challenges for us that we've had to deal with and Long Covid is one of those that we are aware of and we've learned from the pandemic that we have to be proactive, organised and planned in our responses and I think we have to do exactly that for those people suffering from Long Covid. Deputy Rob Ward, St Helier No 2

Deputy Rob Ward wants the government to cover the cost of GP appointments for people suffering from Long Covid. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Deputy Ward is particularly concerned about the impact Long Covid may have had on healthcare workers, who "put themselves at risk right from the beginning", and says "it is our responsibility to give back to them for the care they gave to others". He says he hopes Social Security will deal with this "rapidly", but is prepared to lodge a proposition if no action is forthcoming.

I am hoping that the Social Security Department and the health service will be dealing with this rapidly, I will keep up the questions, but yes if it comes to that absolutely we'll be doing that, because this is about our response to Covid. We've given so much out to other people that we need to deal with those people who are suffering long-term. Deputy Rob Ward, St Helier No 2

Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf says Deputy Ward has not come to him with his proposals but says it would be unfair to subsidise Long Covid patients, and not others who suffer with chronic illnesses and require regular GP appointments. He also says the symptoms of Long Covid, like fatigue and respiratory difficulties, are common in other conditions too, which means they are able to access the general care pathways for their symptoms

One very typical symptom is fatigue and there will be all those support systems for fatigue sufferers and care pathways if that is the symptom that is causing the problem, but it might be respiratory difficulties, and again the care around those with respiratory difficulties will kick in if that is the particular symptom that is causing the difficulty. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

How to recognise 'Long Covid'?

Ongoing symptomatic Covid-19: Presenting with symptoms four to 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.

Post Covid syndrome: Still have symptoms that have not resolved 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.

Islanders suffering from long-term effects of coronavirus are being asked to get in touch with their GP.