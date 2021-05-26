Jersey Deputy: GP appointments for Long Covid patients should be subsidised
A Jersey politician says the government should pay for GP visits for those suffering from Long Covid.
Minutes from meetings of Jersey's coronavirus experts show that in March, they believed between 200 and 350 islanders could be living with the effects of the illness more than 12 weeks after they had it.
A review is currently ongoing into the effects of Long Covid, but Deputy Rob Ward says more needs to be done 'now' to help them.
Deputy Ward is particularly concerned about the impact Long Covid may have had on healthcare workers, who "put themselves at risk right from the beginning", and says "it is our responsibility to give back to them for the care they gave to others". He says he hopes Social Security will deal with this "rapidly", but is prepared to lodge a proposition if no action is forthcoming.
Jersey's Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf says Deputy Ward has not come to him with his proposals but says it would be unfair to subsidise Long Covid patients, and not others who suffer with chronic illnesses and require regular GP appointments. He also says the symptoms of Long Covid, like fatigue and respiratory difficulties, are common in other conditions too, which means they are able to access the general care pathways for their symptoms
How to recognise 'Long Covid'?
Ongoing symptomatic Covid-19: Presenting with symptoms four to 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.
Post Covid syndrome: Still have symptoms that have not resolved 12 weeks after the start of acute coronavirus.
Islanders suffering from long-term effects of coronavirus are being asked to get in touch with their GP.
