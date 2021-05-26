Free tickets up for grabs to watch British & Irish Lions training in Jersey

Rugby fans will get to the chance to watch The British & Irish Lions training live in action next month for free.

The team are coming to the island for a 10-day training camp in June ahead of their tour of South Africa.

Two of their sessions are being opened to the public, with 1,200 spectators allowed to attend each one.

They will be held at Jersey Rugby Club on Friday 18 and Tuesday 22 June from 3:30pm.

Tickets will be released on the Jersey Sport website this Friday, with islanders able to apply for a maximum of two.