Guernsey has agreed to further extend its interim fishing arrangements for French vessels in Bailiwick waters until the end of June.

Temporary measures were put in place following the UK's exit from the EU.

When the transition period ended on 31 December, it had been anticipated that a new licensing system would be in effect by 1 April 2021.

But negotiations are still ongoing around the legal terms of a new fishing arrangement between the EU and the UK. This means it has to be been extended again, following previous extensions in March and April.

This will ensure that we will be able to approach the licensing process with clarity and transparency to support our wider engagement with our closest neighbours. We continue to have a constructive relationship with the neighbouring authorities in Normandy and La Manche and are in regular dialogue as we finalise and move towards the implementation of the TCA licensing regime. Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq, Policy & Resources Committee lead for external relations