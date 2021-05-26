Jersey Bulls to host Hashtag United, FC United of Manchester and Cray Wanderers in pre-season tournament
Jersey Bulls will host a pre season tournament involving three hugely popular Non-League sides in July.
Hashtag United, Cray Wanderers and FC United of Manchester will all take part in the VBET Cup later this summer.
So what do we know about these three sides heading to the island?
Hashtag United
Despite recently playing in the Essex Senior League, Hashtag United have an enormous following.
Their YouTube channel has more than 550,000 subscribers (more than Take That!) with fans across the world following their journey online.
Much like Jersey Bulls they've just achieved promotion as part of The FA's restructure of non-league. They'll now be playing at step four in the football pyramid which is the same level as Guernsey FC.
Cray Wanderers
At an ancient 161 years old Cray are one of the oldest clubs in England. Throughout all that time they've never really had their own home but are now in the process of building a stadium.
Before the pandemic hit they were knocking on the door of the National League South having achieved promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division in 2019.
They have been to The Channel Islands before having played Guernsey FC a number of times.
FC United of Manchester
The club was formed in 2005 by angry Manchester United fans who were furious at the takeover of the club by The Glazers. They're now the largest fan owned club in The UK.
They were relegated from the National League North in 2019 but still sit two levels above Bulls in the football pyramid.
They have a big fan base at non-league level with hundreds of fans expected to head to Jersey in July.
The tournament begins on Saturday July 10th with Jersey Bulls v Hashtag United and Cray Wanderers v FC United of Manchester.
A third place play-off will take place on Sunday July 11th before the final later in the day.