Jersey Bulls will host a pre season tournament involving three hugely popular Non-League sides in July.

Hashtag United, Cray Wanderers and FC United of Manchester will all take part in the VBET Cup later this summer.

It's really exciting. We've got three teams coming over to the island who are all from higher divisions so first of all its a really big test for the players so that's an exciting factor and it helps that they're well known and successful clubs in the non-league scene. Ian Horswell, Chief Executive, Jersey Bulls

So what do we know about these three sides heading to the island?

Hashtag United

Despite recently playing in the Essex Senior League, Hashtag United have an enormous following.

Their YouTube channel has more than 550,000 subscribers (more than Take That!) with fans across the world following their journey online.

Much like Jersey Bulls they've just achieved promotion as part of The FA's restructure of non-league. They'll now be playing at step four in the football pyramid which is the same level as Guernsey FC.

Cray Wanderers

At an ancient 161 years old Cray are one of the oldest clubs in England. Throughout all that time they've never really had their own home but are now in the process of building a stadium.

Before the pandemic hit they were knocking on the door of the National League South having achieved promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division in 2019.

They have been to The Channel Islands before having played Guernsey FC a number of times.

We're London's oldest football club so we're this ancient football club, 161 years old and there's these three new clubs coming up through the ranks so I think everyone's going to go into it hoping they're going to win it. Sam Wright, Cray Wanderers

FC United of Manchester

The club was formed in 2005 by angry Manchester United fans who were furious at the takeover of the club by The Glazers. They're now the largest fan owned club in The UK.

They were relegated from the National League North in 2019 but still sit two levels above Bulls in the football pyramid.

They have a big fan base at non-league level with hundreds of fans expected to head to Jersey in July.

We're thinking somewhere between 300-500 are looking to make the trip. We already know anecdotally that a lot have bought tickets. Paul Smith, FC United of Manchester

The tournament begins on Saturday July 10th with Jersey Bulls v Hashtag United and Cray Wanderers v FC United of Manchester.

A third place play-off will take place on Sunday July 11th before the final later in the day.