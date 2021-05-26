New travel rules into Jersey from 28 May announced - including vaccine passports

National level UK and international travel classifications for Jersey will come into effect from this Friday (28 May) - and vaccine passports will also be introduced. Here are all the details about the new travel rules.

UK classifications

England, Wales, the Bailiwick of Guernsey and the Isle of Man will be classified as green, with the exception of 16 areas, where an 'emergency brake' has been applied, classifying them as red because of their level of risk. They are:

Bedford

Blackburn with Darwen

Bolton

Burnley

Kirklees

Leicester

North Tyneside

Hounslow

Hyndburn

Rossendale

Clackmannanshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow City

East Dunbartonshire

Renfrewshire

The emergency brake data will be released twice a week and published with at least 48 hours’ notice. The red classification will apply for a minimum of 14 days.

Although Heathrow Airport does not fall under Hounslow, many of its surrounding hotels do. For this reason, passengers are being asked to check the exact location of their accommodation.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will be classified as amber.

International classifications

International travel classifications will be based on the UK Joint Biosecurity Centre traffic light system, except for where Jersey has direct connectivity with a country - like Majorca and Germany. These will be assessed based on the Government of Jersey’s own ratings.

From Friday, Portugal will be classed as green, alongside Australia, Gibraltar, Iceland and several others. Poland and Madeira will both be amber.

Green arrival testing

To have a green travel history, travellers must have spent the previous 14 nights in a green area.

In terms of testing, they will now be tested on day 0 and 8 - instead of the previous 0, 5 and 10 - and must isolate until their day 0 test comes back negative.

Amber and red arrival testing

Testing for amber and red arrivals remains unchanged - amber arrivals must be tested on days 0 and 5 and red arrivals on days 0, 5 and 10. They must isolate until all are negative.

Vaccine passports

The Covid Status Certification Scheme - effectively a vaccine passport scheme - will also start, allowing 'green light' status for those who have been vaccinated at least two weeks before travelling.

This means they will not have to isolate at all if coming from a green or amber country. Passengers with a red travel history will be classified as red regardless of their vaccination status.

More information on all of the above can be found here.