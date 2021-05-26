Parents in Guernsey can quiz the island's Education Committee about its plans for secondary and post-16 education tonight (26 May).

A presentation will be given by politicians at Les Beaucamps School from 7:30pm until 9:30pm and will be streamed online for those who are unable to attend in person.

It is a chance for the public to hear directly from the committee about its proposals, and ask questions, before its policy letter is published on Friday 28 May.

The committee proposes three 11-16 schools, with a separate post-16 campus including a sixth form.

St Sampson's and Les Beaucamps schools will both feature in the plans and the committee wants the current Grammar School site (Les Varendes) to be used for the island's third secondary school, instead of La Mare de Carteret.

Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture says it has "tried to be very open with the community" about its plans.

We announced our preferred model at the beginning of March. We did this because once we'd identified that model we wanted to share it as soon as we could, to give the whole community lots of time discuss the model and ask questions about it. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

Deputy Dudley-Owen adds that the Committee has focused its attention on engaging with staff members and has completed a series of staff engagement sessions in Secondary and post-16 settings.

We are also putting on presentations for staff this week to talk through our proposals and provide an opportunity for staff to ask questions. We are committed to offering the same opportunity to the wider community. Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, Guernsey's President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture

A second public presentation will be held on Thursday 27 May, between 6pm-8pm at the Les Varendes (Grammar School) Hall.