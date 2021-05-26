Royal Navy appoints Jersey woman as first female admiral

The Royal Navy has appointed its first female admiral - and she is from Jersey!

Commodore Jude Terry, who has served her nation for nearly a quarter of a century - has been selected for promotion, making her the most senior woman in the Royal Navy, past or present.

The 47-year-old will be responsible for sailors and Royal Marines from the moment they are recruited to their final day in Service – spanning their entire careers by overseeing training, welfare and career management.

I have always thought of myself as a naval officer first, then a logistics officer, then Jude and finally as a female. The Navy genuinely doesn’t look at your gender and is an equal opportunities employer – it wants you to be part of a team and deliver outputs to support operations.

I have been really lucky throughout my career. I’ve enjoyed great jobs, wonderful support from my family, worked with great people, seized the opportunity to see the world and contribute to a number of operations which have made a difference to people’s lives including Afghanistan, Somalia and Sierra Leone to name a few. Commodore Jude Terry

She currently serves as deputy director of the department she is earmarked to take over, with the goal of helping to shape the Royal Navy and its people up to 2040.