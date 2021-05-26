Sophia Bird: Bigger and brighter! Islanders to enjoy Super Moon tonight

After weeks of cloud, rain and strong winds, the settled weather has finally arrived - and what better way to celebrate than to look to the skies tonight to see a Super Moon.

This one is known as the Super Flower Blood Moon.

It will appear 7% bigger (although you may not really notice that) and 15% brighter, and is the closest full moon to the earth this year.

The "Blood Moon" part of this name, relates to the reddish tint that may be seen due to a total lunar eclipse, although for the Channel Islands this will not be visible. The red tint will only be visible in Asia, East Russia, Australia and the west of USA.

However, there may be a little cirrus (high cloud) around tonight and that will make it hard to see any twinkling from the stars, but it may, if you were very fortunate, see a halo around the moon.

Sunset is at 9pm, so you should have the opportunity to see the moon at about 10pm.We welcome any photographs you may take - please send them to channelweather@itv.com or channelnews@itv.com.